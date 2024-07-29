Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Cuts Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VICI. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 79,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 51,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.0% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 21,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 52,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE VICI traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.03. 758,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,225,519. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.22. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $32.68. The company has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.61%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.44.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Articles

