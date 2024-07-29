Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Decreases Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lessened its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Jabil were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $500,228.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $500,228.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $145,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,753 shares in the company, valued at $13,126,704.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.63.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JBL traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,210,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,130. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.18 and a 12 month high of $156.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.47.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 40.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.91%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

