Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 342,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,689,000 after acquiring an additional 95,451 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,973,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,698,000 after acquiring an additional 25,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 552.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 166,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,631,000 after purchasing an additional 140,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,106. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV traded up $4.62 on Friday, reaching $213.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,220,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,819. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $232.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.68 and a 200-day moving average of $214.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.23 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down from $226.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.94.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

