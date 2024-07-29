Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $294,000 Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NCLH traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $18.40. 4,307,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,762,563. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.00. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 136.20%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NCLH. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne bought 13,360 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $220,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

