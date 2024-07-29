Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $519,000 Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lessened its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 201.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 534,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,639,000 after buying an additional 357,268 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 81,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,941,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,218,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares during the period. JLP Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,802,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 412,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,602,000 after buying an additional 224,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $232.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $255.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essex Property Trust

In other news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total transaction of $1,051,860.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,895.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total transaction of $1,051,860.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,895.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total transaction of $2,745,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,519.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Essex Property Trust stock traded up $4.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $286.74. The company had a trading volume of 234,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,383. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.85 and a 52 week high of $292.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $272.85 and a 200-day moving average of $252.24. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.86.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.80%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

