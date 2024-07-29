Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $583,000 Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund trimmed its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 752.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

EXPD traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.18. 912,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,872. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.21. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.03 and a 1 year high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at $6,170,637.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,001,727.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,891.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPD. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.56.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

