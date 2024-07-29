Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $592,000 Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund cut its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 12,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 11,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on ATO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,018. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ATO traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.16. The stock had a trading volume of 504,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,450. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $101.00 and a 12 month high of $127.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.16. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.23. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 48.28%.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.