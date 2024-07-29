Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $738,000 Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund reduced its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Entergy were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 64.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,170,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,690,000 after buying an additional 1,630,057 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,961,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,901,000 after buying an additional 796,316 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,115,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,254,000 after buying an additional 706,059 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Entergy by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,904,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,950,000 after purchasing an additional 258,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Entergy by 22.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,753,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,963,000 after purchasing an additional 505,705 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at $235,465.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Entergy news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $165,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,260.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETR traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.63. 1,405,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,799. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.69. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $114.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.21.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $31.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.75%. Entergy’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Entergy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ETR

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.