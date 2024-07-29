Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $761,000 Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund trimmed its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 253.9% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE HPE traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.76. The stock had a trading volume of 7,954,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,662,543. The company has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.90. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $22.82.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HPE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $493,729.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,945.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $493,729.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,945.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $752,122.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,717.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,141 shares of company stock worth $2,850,108 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.