Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Reduces Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,304 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Insulet were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PODD. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 276.6% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 7,507 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 36,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after buying an additional 9,240 shares in the last quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at $1,302,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 349.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after buying an additional 22,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 108,109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,457,000 after buying an additional 49,715 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Insulet news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 2,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total transaction of $405,806.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Insulet news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total transaction of $596,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,703,807.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark N. Field sold 2,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total transaction of $405,806.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,431.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,931 shares of company stock worth $2,636,286 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of PODD traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $190.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,794. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.24 and its 200-day moving average is $184.45. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $125.82 and a 52-week high of $281.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.58, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $441.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.05 million. Insulet had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 34.06%. Insulet’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PODD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.18.

About Insulet

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

