Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Reduces Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Rollins were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $158,222.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,310,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,671 shares in the company, valued at $13,625,271.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $158,222.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,310,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Price Performance

ROL traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.86. 509,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 52.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.84. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $50.87.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.02 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rollins has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Rollins Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Articles

