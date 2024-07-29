Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,137,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 202,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,319,000 after buying an additional 10,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in Bunge Global by 2,975.7% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 80,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after acquiring an additional 77,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $2,065,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,999 shares in the company, valued at $9,086,776.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Bunge Global Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of Bunge Global stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.90. 215,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,530. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Bunge Global SA has a 12-month low of $86.10 and a 12-month high of $116.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.00.
Bunge Global Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.90%.
Bunge Global Profile
Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.
