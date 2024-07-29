Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 284 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.31.

SBA Communications Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ SBAC traded up $3.64 on Friday, hitting $214.71. 911,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,789. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.10, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.65. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $183.64 and a 12 month high of $258.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.54 and a 200-day moving average of $207.31.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.21. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

SBA Communications Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Further Reading

