Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 379 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund trimmed its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 0.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,773,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 39.3% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 32,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 116.2% in the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 22,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 38.6% in the first quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 19,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 108.8% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 50,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 26,361 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BXP traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.76. The company had a trading volume of 345,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,234. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.18. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.64 and a 1 year high of $73.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $839.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.68 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 321.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BXP shares. StockNews.com raised Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.60.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

