Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 402 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund cut its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,920,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,561,000 after purchasing an additional 156,563 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,240,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,142,000 after purchasing an additional 151,135 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,691,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,165,000 after purchasing an additional 521,456 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $350,811,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,003,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,434,000 after buying an additional 254,391 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $36,432.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,173 shares in the company, valued at $10,724,591.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $378,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,981 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $36,432.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,724,591.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTWO. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.96.

TTWO stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $150.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,359,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,057. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.99. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.34 and a 12-month high of $171.59. The firm has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of -6.86, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($17.09). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 69.99%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

