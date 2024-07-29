Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 616 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund reduced its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 27.0% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.40. 505,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,760,651. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.90 and its 200-day moving average is $124.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.28. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.83 and a 52 week high of $154.82.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $143.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.55.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

