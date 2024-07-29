Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 754 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund trimmed its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.0% during the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.2% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.1 %

CAH traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.29. 297,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,144,250. The company has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.59. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.11 and a 1 year high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.5056 dividend. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.78%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

