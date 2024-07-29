Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lowered its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 2.5% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 2.0% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 13.3% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on REG shares. Mizuho upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.64.

Regency Centers Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Regency Centers stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.13. The stock had a trading volume of 262,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,687. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $56.29 and a 1 year high of $68.47.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.73%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.