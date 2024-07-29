Kentucky Retirement Systems Reduces Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRSN. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $204,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,855.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $147,228.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $204,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,181 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,855.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,067 shares of company stock valued at $351,567. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VRSN stock traded up $7.36 on Friday, reaching $184.10. 1,328,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,725. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $167.04 and a one year high of $220.91. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.13.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $387.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.80 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 48.07% and a net margin of 55.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

