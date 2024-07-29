Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 1,637 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Ventas were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Ventas in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In other Ventas news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $697,612.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,394.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $871,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,345.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $697,612.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,524 shares in the company, valued at $597,394.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,270 shares of company stock worth $1,672,966. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.92.

Ventas Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:VTR traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.75. 1,370,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,816,651. The stock has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of -282.88, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.33. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.33 and a twelve month high of $54.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.75 and a 200 day moving average of $46.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -947.32%.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

