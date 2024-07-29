Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 168 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 6,700.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,765,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $582.31.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.18, for a total value of $255,413.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,691.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total transaction of $2,294,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,358 shares in the company, valued at $623,091.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.18, for a total transaction of $255,413.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,691.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,241 shares of company stock worth $12,495,890 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TYL traded up $26.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $590.65. 584,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,240. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $499.37 and a 200-day moving average of $457.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.63, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.76. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $361.16 and a one year high of $593.50.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $540.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.01 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

