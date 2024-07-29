Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 2,603 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,687 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 267.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

American Airlines Group stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.49. 16,201,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,528,289. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $16.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.39. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.38 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AAL shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Profile

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.