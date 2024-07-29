Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 3,091 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,091 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Corteva were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Corteva by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 983,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Corteva by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 133,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 751.3% in the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 56,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 50,301 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth $479,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth $427,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corteva news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,269,713.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $687,391.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,491.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,269,713.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,556 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,016 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corteva Price Performance

CTVA stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.50. 455,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,404,847. The company has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.68 and its 200 day moving average is $53.68. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $58.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Corteva from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

