Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 430 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,557,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,868,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 439.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 317,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,716,000 after buying an additional 258,753 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 285,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000,000 after buying an additional 156,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1,202.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,308,000 after buying an additional 130,849 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 0.3 %

Cboe Global Markets stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.46. 549,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.05 and a 200 day moving average of $180.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.11 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $502.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.80 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $203,566.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.67, for a total transaction of $466,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,676.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total value of $203,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at $861,639.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,241. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CBOE shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 target price (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $197.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $215.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.