Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 540 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,091 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 74,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 621.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 235,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,581,000 after buying an additional 203,166 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 150.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 229,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,157,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

NYSE VMC traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $264.50. The stock had a trading volume of 136,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,715. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $252.03 and a 200 day moving average of $253.88. The stock has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $190.51 and a 52-week high of $276.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $249,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $249,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total value of $1,802,150.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,210 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,520 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $322.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.08.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

