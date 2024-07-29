Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 919 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NRG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 305,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,816,000 after acquiring an additional 136,968 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in NRG Energy by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in NRG Energy by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NRG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.14.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NRG Energy stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,546,740. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.97 and a 12-month high of $87.58. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.08.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.43 billion during the quarter. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 42.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 23.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $2,047,381.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 266,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,192,398.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Stories

