Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 981 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Xylem were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,207,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,207,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Xylem by 1,503.7% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,649,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,685,000 after buying an additional 1,547,043 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,945,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Xylem by 4,769.0% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 927,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,056,000 after buying an additional 908,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XYL stock traded up $0.62 on Monday, reaching $141.46. 448,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,792. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.55 and a 200-day moving average of $130.53. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $146.08. The firm has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 50.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. Xylem’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.25%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XYL. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.58.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

