Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 9,996 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,996 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $12,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth $75,000. Linscomb Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 73,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 36,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

VXF stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $179.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,934. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.65. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $181.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

