Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $12,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VBK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 244.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 300,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,759,000 after purchasing an additional 213,588 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,469,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,474,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 246,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,642,000 after purchasing an additional 81,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2,024.3% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 68,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,410,000 after purchasing an additional 65,222 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VBK stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $260.96. 156,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,752. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $252.17 and a 200-day moving average of $249.35. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $195.63 and a twelve month high of $268.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

