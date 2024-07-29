Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $13.02 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,394 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.07% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $13,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 97.9% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 94,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,141,000 after purchasing an additional 46,707 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $26,315,000. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $10,741,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $83,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.57. 83,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,014,723. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.82 and its 200-day moving average is $106.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $108.54.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

