Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lowered its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KDP traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,908,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,227,793. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Insider Activity

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Patrick Minogue sold 17,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $580,871.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,253,989.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $273,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,597.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick Minogue sold 17,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $580,871.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,253,989.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,293 shares of company stock valued at $1,694,642. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

