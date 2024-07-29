KickToken Price Hits $0.0156 on Exchanges (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One KickToken token can now be purchased for about $0.0156 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. KickToken has a total market cap of $1.90 million and $1.58 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00009871 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008625 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,307.97 or 1.00011069 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00011378 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006869 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.80 or 0.00071018 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.0156746 USD and is up 0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $4.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

