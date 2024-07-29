KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.
KORU Medical Systems Stock Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ:KRMD opened at $2.47 on Thursday. KORU Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.26.
KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. KORU Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 45.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $8.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that KORU Medical Systems will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
KORU Medical Systems Company Profile
KORU Medical Systems, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices and supplies in the United States and internationally. It offers the freedom infusion systems to deliver life-saving therapies to patients with chronic illnesses, such as primary immunodeficiency diseases, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.
