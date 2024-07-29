KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

KORU Medical Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:KRMD opened at $2.47 on Thursday. KORU Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.26.

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. KORU Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 45.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $8.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that KORU Medical Systems will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KORU Medical Systems

KORU Medical Systems Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in KORU Medical Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in KORU Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KORU Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of KORU Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KORU Medical Systems, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices and supplies in the United States and internationally. It offers the freedom infusion systems to deliver life-saving therapies to patients with chronic illnesses, such as primary immunodeficiency diseases, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.

