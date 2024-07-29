Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.28

Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.28 and last traded at C$1.21, with a volume of 1277485 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.16.

The firm has a market cap of C$276.97 million, a P/E ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.99.

Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kraken Robotics had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of C$20.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$20.65 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kraken Robotics Inc. will post 0.0475248 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally.

