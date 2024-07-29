Kusama (KSM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $28.08 Million

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 29th. Kusama has a market capitalization of $325.51 million and $28.08 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for about $21.32 or 0.00031708 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Kusama has traded down 6.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kusama Profile

Kusama launched on July 16th, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 15,268,166 coins and its circulating supply is 15,267,954 coins. The official message board for Kusama is guide.kusama.network/docs/community. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network. The Reddit community for Kusama is https://reddit.com/r/kusama and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kusama Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama (KSM) is an experimental blockchain network designed to facilitate rapid innovation and testing of new blockchain projects before they are deployed on Polkadot. It uses a similar codebase and infrastructure as Polkadot, allowing developers to experiment with fewer constraints. The KSM token is essential for network operations, including staking, governance, and bonding for parachain creation. Founded by Gavin Wood, Kusama serves as a crucial testing ground for the broader Polkadot ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

