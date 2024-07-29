Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.27

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.27 and last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 37934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Lands’ End from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Lands' End alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LE

Lands’ End Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $285.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.60 million. Lands’ End had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. Equities research analysts expect that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lands’ End

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LE. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 456.6% in the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 18,352 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Lands’ End by 334.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 65.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.46% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.