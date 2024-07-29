LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) Trading 37.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. Over the last week, LandWolf (SOL) has traded up 37.5% against the dollar. LandWolf (SOL) has a market capitalization of $127.10 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of LandWolf (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LandWolf (SOL) token can now be bought for $0.0127 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

LandWolf (SOL) Profile

LandWolf (SOL) launched on June 13th, 2024. LandWolf (SOL)’s total supply is 9,999,961,477 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,999,961,476 tokens. The official website for LandWolf (SOL) is thereallandwolf.com. LandWolf (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @theboysclubwolf.

According to CryptoCompare, “LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. LandWolf (SOL) has a current supply of 9,999,961,501.181866. The last known price of LandWolf (SOL) is 0.01443616 USD and is up 16.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $873,689.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thereallandwolf.com/.”

