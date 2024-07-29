Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target Cut to $56.00 by Analysts at Macquarie

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Macquarie from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the casino operator’s stock.

LVS has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.00.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $39.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $38.92 and a 12 month high of $60.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.90.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 43.61% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.65%.

Institutional Trading of Las Vegas Sands

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 9,164 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,875 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 345,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $17,009,000 after acquiring an additional 24,153 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.