Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,381,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 247,358 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $24,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 624,994,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,999,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,539 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in AT&T by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,484,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,328,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014,873 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,118,288,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,589,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $848,888,000 after acquiring an additional 798,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,377,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $794,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

AT&T Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $18.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.47. The firm has a market cap of $136.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.89 and a 12-month high of $19.74.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

