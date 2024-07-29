Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,566 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $6,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 89.3% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 6,408.3% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $67.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $67.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.81.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on NDAQ. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Argus upped their price target on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Get Our Latest Report on Nasdaq

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $181,826.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,710.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.