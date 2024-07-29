Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 9,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 38,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.00 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $78.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.14.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2559 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

