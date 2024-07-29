Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $6.73 Million Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,822 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of WNS worth $6,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WNS. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,042,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,906,000 after buying an additional 301,022 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,920,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,362,000 after purchasing an additional 234,139 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of WNS in the 4th quarter valued at $13,137,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 885,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,760,000 after purchasing an additional 157,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 616,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,143,000 after purchasing an additional 100,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $58.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.11 and its 200-day moving average is $54.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50. WNS has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $74.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.49 million. WNS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that WNS will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WNS. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of WNS from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of WNS from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.57.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

