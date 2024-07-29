Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,940 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $7,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3,933.3% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MOH. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Molina Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.18.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,816,710.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Molina Healthcare news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total transaction of $3,451,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,504,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $85,817.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,816,710.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 0.4 %

MOH opened at $336.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $282.96 and a one year high of $423.92.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.65 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.16 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Recommended Stories

