Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 52.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total transaction of $24,481,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,729,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total transaction of $24,481,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,729,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 22,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.23, for a total transaction of $22,355,820.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,877 shares in the company, valued at $457,179,964.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,074 shares of company stock valued at $64,546,123 in the last three months. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1,079.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $726.11 and a 12-month high of $1,106.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,033.85 and its 200-day moving average is $977.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on REGN shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,135.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,229.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,152.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Argus increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,074.95.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

