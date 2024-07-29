Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,023 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 117,046 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $29,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,240,652,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $415,167,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 106.7% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $512,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,282 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,721,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 2,624.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,150,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $196,516,000 after buying an additional 2,071,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Starbucks from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. DZ Bank cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX stock opened at $74.23 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $107.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $579,375. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

