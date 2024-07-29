Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 115,468 Shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 457,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,468 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.51% of Fortrea worth $18,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Fortrea by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period.

In related news, General Counsel James S. Hanson bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.30 per share, with a total value of $50,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,117.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel James S. Hanson bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.30 per share, with a total value of $50,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now owns 7,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,117.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Pike purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $248,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,687.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Fortrea from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Fortrea in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Fortrea in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Fortrea in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortrea has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTRE opened at $26.92 on Monday. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.15 and a 1 year high of $41.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.69.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $662.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.58 million. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

