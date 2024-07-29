Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 177,328 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 61.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 109,604 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 177,328 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $6,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Gentherm by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Gentherm by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its position in Gentherm by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 56,156 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gentherm by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Gentherm by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,916 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Gentherm

In related news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $810,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,961,010.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,338,650 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

THRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentherm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Gentherm Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $51.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 1.46. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $38.21 and a 52 week high of $66.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.72.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Gentherm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

