Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 29,798 Shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 572,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,798 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.78% of Marcus worth $8,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Marcus by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,911,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,865,000 after purchasing an additional 38,453 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,853,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,428,000 after purchasing an additional 21,646 shares during the last quarter. Gate City Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marcus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,669,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its position in Marcus by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 564,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Marcus by 133.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 436,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after buying an additional 250,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

MCS stock opened at $12.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.70. The stock has a market cap of $401.88 million, a P/E ratio of 51.59, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.51. The Marcus Co. has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $16.75.

Marcus ( NYSE:MCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). Marcus had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $138.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.88 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Marcus Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.67%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCS. B. Riley raised their price target on Marcus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

