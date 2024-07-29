Leidos (LDOS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.26 per share for the quarter. Leidos has set its FY 2024 guidance at 8.400-8.800 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $8.40-8.80 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.59. Leidos had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Leidos to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Leidos Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $149.83 on Monday. Leidos has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $155.45. The company has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.48.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Leidos

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 65.52%.

In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $131,836.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,651,929.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LDOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Leidos from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Leidos from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.83.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

