Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) CAO Chris Kosel Sells 1,744 Shares

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) CAO Chris Kosel sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.79, for a total value of $1,000,689.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,458.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Lennox International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LII traded down $1.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $571.30. 134,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,882. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $530.22 and a 200 day moving average of $487.03. Lennox International Inc. has a 52-week low of $334.53 and a 52-week high of $583.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Lennox International had a return on equity of 198.36% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 20.06 EPS for the current year.

Lennox International Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennox International

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LII. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 9.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 73,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,745,000 after buying an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,711,000 after buying an additional 11,077 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 2.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,943,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the first quarter worth $15,416,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 279.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,588,000 after buying an additional 18,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LII shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $550.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lennox International from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lennox International from $566.00 to $572.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Lennox International from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lennox International from $505.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $543.62.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

